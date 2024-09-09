Video: Kevin Nash Goes On Epic Rant About Logan Paul: “F**k You …”

Logan Paul is not “one of the boys” behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Not in the eyes of WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash.

“He’s not one of the boys,” Nash said of Paul during his latest “Kliq This” podcast. “Where would he learn that sh*t at? Where is he going up and down talking jargon? In the building?”

He continued, “Everybody is in their own motor-coach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don’t become one of the boys just because you’re around them.”

Nash also spoke about Paul making five-million dollars for an extremely limited schedule with WWE.

“From what I heard he’s making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, f*ck you,” Nash said. “F*ck you. That’s from the boys. F*ck you.”

Nash continued, “I don’t give a f*ck how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you’re f*cking Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.