Video: Kevin Owens’ Full Parking Lot Attack Of Randy Orton From WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has made it a habit to attack wrestlers in parking lots away from cameras.
Yet somehow, cameras are still always around.
On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis ran and caught up at the end of Owens’ parking lot attack of Randy Orton.
Today, Sports Illustrated has released the complete security camera footage that shows Owens parking lot attack of Orton.
Check it out below.
Last night we obtained the security footage where Kevin Owens snapped on Randy Orton after #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/8MuS3LsqVX
— SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) October 13, 2024