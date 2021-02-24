Video: Kevin Owens Pays Tribute To WWE Crew Behind The Scenes

Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and issued a message to everyone who works behind-the-scenes at WWE. As seen in the video below, Owens recalled how he got to thinking about the WWE crew members during Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Owens went on to say that the behind-the-scenes workers in WWE don’t get enough credit for making everything happen each week.

“Hey guys, so Elimination Chamber didn’t work out the way I wanted it to,” Owens said. “To be honest, nothing the past few months really worked out the way I wished it would have, but I’m not here to talk about that right now. I’m really here because Sunday, I was in my pod, during the Chamber match, and I was waiting for my turn to join the match, and I started looking around at the Chamber itself, you know? And I started thinking about how massive of an undertaking it must be to build that thing, to put it together, and even just get it in the building, and the logistics behind it, and all the insane work that must go into just getting that done. But then I started thinking beyond that, and looking at the ThunderDome, and all the screens, and the lighting rib, and then, you know, I started thinking about how there are people out here that work behind-the-scenes of WE, that work incredibly hard to make all of this happen several times a week because we produce a lot of television on a weekly basis, and you know, so that we can go out there and perform and entertain everyone, and we get the credit, but people behind-the-scenes, they really don’t get enough credit.”

Owens continued and thanked everyone, from production workers to the camera crew, stage managers, catering workers, people who work in the production trucks, and anyone else that works behind-the-scenes in WWE. Owens said he thinks he can speak for every single WWE Superstar when he says they wouldn’t be here without the behind-the-scenes workers.

“So, this video is basically to just say thank you to all of those people,” Owens continued. “Everyone from the production crew to the camera people, the stage managers, the catering crew, the guys in the trucks, and girls in the trucks, just anybody that works behind-the-scenes of WWE. I wish I could name you all but I can’t because this video would be an hour long if I did, but if you work behind-the-scenes of WWE, I hope you see this because this is about you. I think I speak for every single WWE Superstar when I say thank you to each of you. We appreciate what you do, and we wouldn’t be here without you guys. So once again, thank you.”

Former WWE production worker John D’Amico, who spent more than 30 years with the company until leaving last September, responded to Owens’ tweet. “I may not be there anymore but I would like to say thanks to @FightOwensFight and all the other talented people in front of and behind the cameras for all the many years of hard work and fun,” D’Amico wrote.

Owens responded, “Thanks John! Hope all is well, man!”

You can see the full tweets below: