Video: Kevin Owens Says He’s Coming For Dabba Kato In RAW Talk Promo

This week’s WWE RAW episode on the USA Network featured Week 6 of the RAW Underground “worked shoot-style” fighting concept, hosted by Shane McMahon. Week 6 of the RAW Underground fights focused on Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens. The fight carried over three segments, ending with Owens and Black both getting attacked by Dabba-Kato, the big man played by Babatunde Aiyegbusi, who we haven’t seen for a few weeks now.

RAW Underground opened this week with Black dominating an enhancement talent. Owens then hit the ring and they fought through that segment, and into the next segment. Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss and Titus O’Neil were among the wrestlers and enhancement talents who were cheering at ringside this week. After fighting to the floor and fighting off a few enhancement talents in the second segment, the third segment opened with Black vs. Owens continuing. They ended up on the floor and this angered Dabba-Kato. This week’s RAW Underground segments ended with Dabba-Kato standing tall after destroying both Owens and Black, while McMahon praised the big man. It looks like the Owens vs. Dabba-Kato feud will continue next week, which means Black vs. Dabba-Kato is also likely to continue. Owens appeared on RAW Talk this week and called Dabba-Kato out.

Standing on top of the RAW Talk table, Owens cut a wild promo on how he’s tried to do things the right way, and this is what it got him.

“So, here’s the thing,” Owens said. “How long do you have to get stomped, beaten down, spat on, until something changes? How long do you take it? I’ve been trying to do things the right way, that’s been the whole thing. That’s why me and Seth Rollins went down this path. I’ve been trying to do things… I’ve done a lot of really terrible things to hurt my career, to try to get my point across, to try to make my career go forward, and it never felt right. So, now I’m trying to do things a different way and this is what I get. This is the crap I get.

“I get no-names trying to make a name for themselves on my back. I get Aleister Black trying to… I don’t even know what he’s trying to do, but here’s the thing. This is the part that you guys need to remember, and that they need to remember. Dabba… can you say his name again? Dabba… Dabba-Kato. Buddy, I won’t forget about what you did tonight, trust me. I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how dangerous you are. I will come after you and it might not work out for me, but here’s the thing – I don’t care about that either, because I will fight. I will give you hell.”

Stay tuned for more on RAW Underground. Below is RAW Talk video of Owens calling Dabba-Kato out after the show, and also below is footage from this week’s RAW Underground Week 6 segments: