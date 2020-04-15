VIDEO: Killer Kross Takes Out Tommaso Ciampa On NXT

It looks like Killer Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa is now on for the WWE NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network ended with Kross destroying Ciampa in a backstage segment.

Ciampa had positioned a camera backstage and spoke into it to address last week’s loss to Johnny Gargano. Ciampa said he is now done with Gargano and Candice LeRae, who helped Gargano win last week, and done with “all of this” – an apparent reference to NXT. Ciampa continued and congratulated Gargano and his wife because they showed the world. Ciampa then admitted that Gargano is the better man. That’s when someone suddenly grabbed Ciampa from behind, slammed him on the ground as the camera fell. We couldn’t see the beating but it sounded as if the mystery man was destroying Ciampa. Ciampa then fall face-first on the floor, in front of the camera.

While Ciampa was face-down on the ground, a long shiny boot appeared in the camera shot. Kross then appeared, getting down in Ciampa’s face to warn him: tick-tock. Kross then stared ahead and it was clear that this was the former Impact Wrestling star. We never saw who the boot belonged to, but it’s believed that this is Kross’ real-life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux, who apparently did the voice-overs for Kross’ recent teaser vignettes. NXT went off the air with Kross down over Ciampa’s face while on the ground.

Kross has appeared in recent vignettes and was shown at the end of last week’s episode with Bordeaux, watching Gargano and LeRae from a car as they walked away from Gargano’s win over Tommaso Ciampa, but this was the first appearance where it was clearly Kross shown on TV. WWE announced back on February 4 that they had signed Kross and Timothy Thatcher, and that the two had reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. As noted, Thatcher also made his big debut on tonight’s NXT episode.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Kross and Ciampa, but we will keep you updated. It’s possible that Gargano and LeRae will join the feud, even though they have indicated the end of the Gargano vs. Ciampa rivalry in NXT.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s backstage segment with Kross and Ciampa: