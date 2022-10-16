Video: Kurt Angle Leads Steelers Towel Twirl for Cancer Awareness Day

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in attendance at today’s NFL game between the Steelers and the Buccaneers. He was there to promote cancer awareness.

Angle shared a clip of him at the game on Twitter and wrote, “My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the @Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness @steelers https://t.co/JyUhZglwoC”

After the game, Angle tweeted, “I guess now I’m the Steelers’ lucky charm 😁 YINZER CITIZEN #412 #YOUSUCK”

You can check out Angle’s tweets below:

