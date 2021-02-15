Video: LA Knight Debuts On NXT TakeOver

LA Knight has arrived to WWE NXT. The former Eli Drake (Shaun Ricker) made his NXT debut during tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-show, interrupting the panel and cutting a promo to put the rest of the locker room on notice. Knight warned that he has his eyes on any NXT Superstar who is currently holding a title.

It was reported today by PWInsider that Knight has signed a contract with WWE after being quietly released by the NWA. Knight appeared on TNT’s reality show The Hero back in 2013, which was hosted by The Rock. He then had a successful run with Impact Wrestling from 2015-2019, and also worked for the NWA until recently. He is a former NWA World Tag Team Champion, a one-time Impact World Champion, a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Knight in WWE. Below are a few shots from tonight’s debut:

WOAH! Look who just showed up on the #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show! 😲😲😲😲😲 𝙇𝘼 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 has arrived!@TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/IGaYpZRMtJ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 14, 2021