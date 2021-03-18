Video: LA Knight Wins His NXT Debut Match

LA Knight has made his WWE NXT in-ring debut. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Knight win his in-ring debut match over August Grey.

Knight dominated most of the match. Towards the end, Bronson Reed came to the stage with Knight’s blue jacket that he wore last week. Reed ended up tearing the jacket by trying to wear it, which distracted Reed. Grey tried to take advantage but it back-fired and Knight got the win. Knight and Reed have been feuding ever since Knight helped Cameron Grimes defeat Reed a few weeks ago. It looks like they may be headed for a match at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Knight tweeted after the show and wrote, “Changed. The. Game.”

Stay tuned for more on Knight and his feud with Reed. You can see Knight’s tweet below, along with video from tonight’s match: