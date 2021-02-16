Video: Lacey Evans Announces Pregnancy On RAW

Lacey Evans is legitimately pregnant.

Tonight’s RAW saw Evans announce that she is pregnant, insinuating that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the father.

It looked like Evans made the announcement to avoid a beating by Charlotte Flair during a tag team match, but Wrestling INC reports that Evans is legitimately pregnant.

There is no word yet on when Evans is due to give birth. There’s no word on who will replace Evans in Sunday’s match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber.