Video: Lacey Evans Trains Hard At Home For Money In The Bank

Lacey Evans has qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match and she’s not letting the coronavirus pandemic keep her from training hard for the big match. As seen in the new Twitter video below, Evans revealed how she set up several ladders on her property at home to help train for the big match.

Evans captioned the video with, “Endurance. Quick feet. Agility. What else can I work on ya nasties?!!! #MITB #TrainingDay #LooorrddHelpMe”

The video ends with Evans completing her course and looking ahead at being the champion. A peacock also makes a special appearance at the end.

Evans defeated Sasha Banks on Friday’s SmackDown to qualify for the May 10 MITB Ladder Match. The women’s match will be finalized this Friday as Mandy Rose faces Carmella. The other confirmed names are Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, and Dana Brooke. The men’s match will be finalized on SmackDown with Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler. That match currently has Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan and King Baron Corbin. As noted, the men’s and women’s MITB matches will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Competitors will fight through the next three floors, and end up on the roof of Titan Tower where the ladders, ring and briefcases will be.