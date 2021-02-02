Video: Lana And Naomi Earn Shot At The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Lana and Naomi are your new #1 contenders to new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Tonight’s RAW saw Lana and Naomi return to RAW action by winning a #1 Contender’s Triple Threat to earn a future title shot from Baszler and Jax. The other teams in the match were Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, the former champions.

There’s no word yet on when Lana and Naomi vs. Jax and Baszler will take place, but we will keep you updated. Jax and Baszler became two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions by defeating Flair and Asuka at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, thanks to interference from Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Evans and The Nature Boy also appeared during tonight’s Triple Threat, which caused Charlotte to walk out of the match and pursue them into the backstage area.

Jax and Baszler did not appear in the ring on tonight’s RAW but they were shown backstage watching the Triple Threat. Baszler took a shot at all three teams in a tweet

“Lol, any of these “teams” could use a #Reality check, tbh,” she wrote.