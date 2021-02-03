Video: Lana In New Cosmic Sin Movie Trailer

The trailer for the sci-fi movie Cosmic Sin has been released, starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo and WWE RAW Superstar Lana, among others. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters, On Demand and On Digital on Friday, March 12.

The trailer for Cosmic Sin can be seen below. Lana is barely featured in the trailer and her face is not shown, but she can be seen firing a weapon at the 1:47 mark. Her character appears with the yellow braids in her hair. She previously noted on Instagram that she plays a sniper in the movie. Lana revealed back in March of last year that she was working on the movie in Atlanta, Georgia, as she posted a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube, and several photos to Instagram. Like other movie she has appeared in, she is billed under her real name in this movie – CJ Perry.

Here is the movie synopsis and trailer, plus Lana’s BTS video from March-