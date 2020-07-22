Video: Lana Posts “A Day In The Life Of A WWE Star” Episode

Below is a new “Day in the Life of a WWE Star” video from Lana’s YouTube channel. The video shows a behind-the-scenes look at Lana while at the the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a recent RAW TV taping, for the June 29th show. There is also footage of Rusev picking Lana up from the airport.
