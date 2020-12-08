Video: Lana Says She Wants To Be Champion, Ready To Fight At WWE TLC

Lana vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax has been announced for next Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. The match will take place just days before Lana and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

On a related note, Lana took to Twitter this week, before RAW, and posted an emotional video where she talks about wanting to be champion, despite her shortcomings.

“I guess I don’t really talk much about how I see myself in WWE but I know exactly who I am and I know what I lack,” Lana said. “I know that most of the girls are more gifted than me, more talented than me, and this might come to a really big surprise to everyone, but I really want to be champion, and it takes a lot of courage for me to say that, because I know a lot of people are like, ‘Lana wants to be champion? How delusional is she?’ But I have big dreams, and you know, I’m happy to pack my bags and show up at TLC and fight for my life, even though I know those girls might snap me in half, but since I’ve begun this journey on my own, I want to fight, even though I might get my ass kicked, because I don’t want to be defined by anyone else but myself, and that’s scary. I want to prove something, I don’t want to prove… I have to prove. I have to prove it to myself, I have to prove it to my colleagues, I have to prove it to the fans, that I want to be good. Damn it, I want to be champion.”