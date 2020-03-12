VIDEO: Lance Archer Makes AEW Debut as Jake Roberts’ Client

Lance Archer has made his official AEW debut, appearing on Dynamite as Jake Roberts’ client. Archer made his debut appearance for the company on Wednesday’s Dynamite, coming out to the ring early into Cody’s match with Ortiz that kicked off the show. They teased the idea of Archer going in to attack Cody, but Roberts held him back and Cody picked up the singles win over the Inner Circle member. You can see video of Archer’s debut below.

Archer signed with AEW late last month was was initially announced as debuting last week. However, AEW decided to hold off until this week’s episode.