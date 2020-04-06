VIDEO: Latest Episode Of Being The Elite

Above is the 198th episode of “Being The Elite” from AEW’s top stars.

This episode features a few matches from The BTE Compound. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels take on Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon in the first match. The second match features Nick Jackson’s return to action as The Young Bucks take on indie wrestlers Simon Lotto and Steven Andrews, known as Team High Risk. It was revealed that a “Squash Match” between SCU and Team High Risk will air on next week’s episode.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega also appeared on this week’s episode to give an update on his hand injury. Speaking from a “secret location” that Dynamite was being taped from, Omega was interrupted by Colt Cabana and the two did some comedy together in the segment.

Luchasaurus, Taya Valkyrie, Scorpio Sky and others are also featured in this week’s BTE episode.