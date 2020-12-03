Video: Launch Trailer For New WWE Undefeated Mobile Game

The new WWE Undefeated mobile game was officially launched today. The mobile fighting game is now available on iOS and Android devices. It features The Rock, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, among others. AJ Styles is also on the roster and was available as a pre-order bonus.

Below is the official launch trailer for WWE Undefeated, along with the press release sent to us today: