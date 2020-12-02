Video: Legado Del Fantasma Attacks Curt Stallion At The CWC

Below is video of Curt Stallion being attacked by Legado del Fantasma (WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) outside of the Capitol Wrestling Center earlier this evening. Stallion was set to make his NXT debut on tonight’s show, but there’s no word yet on if that will be happening due to the attack angle seen below.

Stallion recently won a Fatal 5 Way on WWE 205 Live to become the new #1 contender to Escobar’s title. WWE has not announced when Stallion vs. Escobar will take place. Stallion, a former EVOLVE star, made his 205 Live debut on October 16 with a win over Ariya Daivari. He has won 4 out of 6 matches since debuting. He was signed in early October with other former EVOLVE talents.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and the Escobar vs. Stallion feud. The only match announced for tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” edition of NXT is Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez in the Ladder Match to decide which team gets the advantage in the women’s WarGames match.