Video: Lex Luger Rises From Wheelchair To Give Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. In an unforgettable and emotional moment, Luger — who has been in a wheelchair for years due to spinal issues — stood up with the help of his inductor, Diamond Dallas Page, to deliver his induction speech.

Luger expressed heartfelt gratitude, reflecting on his journey and acknowledging those who stood by him through both triumphs and hardships:

“All my friends out there who have hung with me and supported me and been with me, even when I was unlovable, I want to thank them. I want to thank my family who’s always been with me. I want to thank that jail chaplain I met, Pastor Steve, who led me to the Lord on April 23rd of ’06.”

The touching moment was met with a standing ovation, as fans and peers celebrated Luger’s legacy and resilience.