Video: Linda McMahon Lets Fan Stand With Her At Money In The Bank

Former WWE President & CEO Linda McMahon was in attendance for Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. McMahon was at ringside for some of the matches, and was praised by one fan for going against WWE security to allow one young fan to film the confrontation between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the main event.

As seen in the Twitter video below, a young fan approached the barrier with his phone to record the Cena – Reigns segment. A WWE security guard leaned over to the fan, apparently telling him to take a few steps back, but Linda was seen telling the guard that the young fan was OK. Linda’s own security then urged the boy to take a few steps back to the barrier, and Linda stood there with her arm around the boy as the action played out in the ring.

The fan who witnessed this, @krisdizon on Twitter, wrote, “I saw a very kind act by @Linda_McMahon tonight who was ringside for #MoneyInTheBank a little boy was trying to get up front to take photos of @JohnCena and security told him to go away but Mrs. McMahon told security it was OK with a smile. Amazing. #WWE @StephMcMahon @TripleH”

He added in another tweet, “While people were cheering for @JohnCena I was cheering for you …. You’re my hero @Linda_McMahon #WWE #MoneyInTheBank @StephMcMahon @TripleH @VinceMcMahon @WWE”