Video: Lita Makes Surprise Appearance At Indy Event Amidst WWE Absence

Lita hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the April 10th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, when a mystery assailant attacked her. Trish Stratus eventually replaced Lita in a Women’s Tag Team Title match with Becky Lynch, only to turn on Becky after losing.

Despite her absence from WWE, Lita made a surprise appearance for indy wrestling promotion Hoodslam in Oakland, CA on Friday night. Lita ended up getting in the ring and kicked Jack Cartwheel in the genitals. Lita also made an appearance for Hoodslam this past March.

Footage from the incident is below: