Video: Madcap Moss Wins The Andre Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Madcap Moss is the winner of the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened up with the eights Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which ended with Moss getting the win. You can see photos and videos from the match below.

The match also featured Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-BAR, and Tommaso Ciampa.

The match came down to Moss, Ciampa, Ziggler, Balor, and Roode. Ziggler eliminated Ciampa, Moss eliminated Ziggler and Roode, and then Moss eliminated Balor to get the win. The following eliminations took place:

1. Reggie eliminated Akira Tozawa
2. Damian Priest eliminated Reggie
3. Damian Priest eliminated R-Truth
4. Erik and Ivar eliminated Jinder Mahal
5. Shelton Benjamin eliminated T-BAR
6. Madcap Moss eliminated Drew Gulak
7. Apollo Crews eliminated Cedric Alexander
8. Commander Azeez eliminated Shelton Benjamin
9. Tommaso Ciampa eliminated Mansoor
10. Erik and Ivar eliminated Apollo Crews
11. Commander Azeez eliminated Ivar
12. Commander Azeez and Shanky eliminated Erik
13. Multiple Superstars eliminated Commander Azeez and Shanky at once
14. Finn Balor eliminated Damian Priest
15. Dolph Ziggler eliminated Tommaso Ciampa
16. Madcap Moss eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at once
17. Madcap Moss eliminated Finn Balor to win

Moss joins SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Happy Baron Corbin, Big Show and Cesaro are winners of the Andre Battle Royal. Corbin made a ringside appearance during this match, talking to his friend and ultimately distracting him, but Moss managed to keep control and get the win.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown opener at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR