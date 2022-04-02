Video: Madcap Moss Wins The Andre Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss is the winner of the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened up with the eights Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which ended with Moss getting the win. You can see photos and videos from the match below.

The match also featured Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-BAR, and Tommaso Ciampa.

The match came down to Moss, Ciampa, Ziggler, Balor, and Roode. Ziggler eliminated Ciampa, Moss eliminated Ziggler and Roode, and then Moss eliminated Balor to get the win. The following eliminations took place:

1. Reggie eliminated Akira Tozawa

2. Damian Priest eliminated Reggie

3. Damian Priest eliminated R-Truth

4. Erik and Ivar eliminated Jinder Mahal

5. Shelton Benjamin eliminated T-BAR

6. Madcap Moss eliminated Drew Gulak

7. Apollo Crews eliminated Cedric Alexander

8. Commander Azeez eliminated Shelton Benjamin

9. Tommaso Ciampa eliminated Mansoor

10. Erik and Ivar eliminated Apollo Crews

11. Commander Azeez eliminated Ivar

12. Commander Azeez and Shanky eliminated Erik

13. Multiple Superstars eliminated Commander Azeez and Shanky at once

14. Finn Balor eliminated Damian Priest

15. Dolph Ziggler eliminated Tommaso Ciampa

16. Madcap Moss eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at once

17. Madcap Moss eliminated Finn Balor to win

Moss joins SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Happy Baron Corbin, Big Show and Cesaro are winners of the Andre Battle Royal. Corbin made a ringside appearance during this match, talking to his friend and ultimately distracting him, but Moss managed to keep control and get the win.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown opener at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal kicks off #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/09e1OIO9RK — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022

The ring is filling up for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on #WrestleMania #SmackDown! 📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/djTbNtOAi1 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

Who will be the winner of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy?! #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8wTgbHjfVK — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

.@MadcapMoss makes history! A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RH00jfgqj0 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022