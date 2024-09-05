Video: Mandy Rose Returns To The Ring

When a wrestler leaves WWE, they can take a variety of paths, including no longer wrestling, moving to another major promotion, or entering the independent scene.

Mandy Rose, real name Mandy Sacs, has continued to thrive outside of the wrestling ring. Rose was released because the company became concerned about the adult content she posted on her FanTime page in December 2022.

Rose lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the post-Deadline episode of NXT TV and was released shortly after. She has continued to make posts on FanTime since then.

Rose competed in the Crowning Glory Wrestler’s Combine for Black Label Pro Wrestling on Wednesday night before making an appearance during a match. She also competed in arm wrestling competitions and a tug-of-war match with Ash By Elegance, Xia Li, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.