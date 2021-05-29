Video: Mark Sterling Revealed As Jade Cargill’s Manager

Jade Cargill has a new manager. After dismissing potential managers, including Matt Hardy, Cargill revealed Mark Sterling as her new manager on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show. The storyline between Sterling and Cargill is that he only gets paid if Cargill wins, meaning he will otherwise work pro bono.
Sterling, who previously approached Cargill about being her manager, appeared on AEW Dynamite last year as MJF’s lawyer. He bills himself as “The MOST FAMOUS Professional Wrestling Lawyer” on Twitter.
Tonight’s Dynamite also saw Cargill defeat KiLynn King in singles action. She now has an undefeated record of 6-0.
