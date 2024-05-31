Video: Matt Cardona Talks About Undergoing Stem Cell Therapy In Mexico

Shotzi isn’t the only pro wrestler who recently underwent stem cell therapy treatment in Mexico.

Matt Cardona appeared as a guest on “In The Weeds With Jeremy Lambert & SP3” for an interview, during which he spoke about recently returning from Cancun after traveling to Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment for his torn pectoral muscle.

Cardona also gave an update on his injury recovery status as he is now approximately 90-days out from suffering the injury during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

“I’m feeling great, all things considered,” Cardona said. “It’s been a month and a half post-injury. I just came back from Cancun, Mexico. I got 400 million stem cells throughout my entire body. I guess you can call me the Stem Cell King. I’m taking this recovery very, very seriously. I’m not trying to rush to get back, but I’m also rushing to get back, if that makes sense. I need to get back out there.”

He continued, Luckily for me, I’ve built up, because of my work ethic and everything I’ve done; June is the busiest month I might have had in the past four years. Obviously, I’m not wrestling, but it’s all appearances. It’s wrestling shows, GCW, NWA, autograph signings, and conventions. Luckily, I had that to fall back on. This isn’t a vacation. This isn’t a six to eight month vacation while I’m injured. I’m going to do whatever I can to keep my name out there.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.