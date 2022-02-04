Video: Matt Cardona Wins The Impact Digital Media Championship

Matt Cardona is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

This week’s Impact show opened with Cardona defeating Jordynne Grace to become the new Digital Media Champion.

The match featured a storyline where Cardona hesitated to mount offense on Grace until he snapped at one point, and ended up hitting her with a steel chair while the referee was distracted. Cardona then finished Grace off with Radio Silence for the win.

After the match, Cardona posed with the title on the ramp and flipped the crowd off. He was later stopped by Gia Miller for comments on what happened, as seen below. Cardona called this the biggest night of his career, and celebrated finally being a “World Champion” in his book. Miller asked what will Chelsea Green think about his actions, and Cardona asked her why she would ask about his spouse at a time like this. He then directed Miller to ask ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham why he’s married to a loser like Grace.

This is Cardona’s first title reign in Impact. Grace became the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion back at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating Green, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, and Madison Rayne in a tournament final Six-Way match.

Cardona has made several tweets about the match. He wrote in one post, “I’ve been in the ring with everyone from @roryfox_ to @RicFlairNatrBoy… @JordynneGrace has been my toughest opponent! I did what I had to do to win! I’m the NNNEEEWWW @impactwrestling Digital Media WORLD Champ! #ImpactOnAXSTV”

He noted in other tweets that he will be bringing his title to indie shows this weekend, and commented on trending with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, writing, “I become the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING Digital Media WORLD Champ… And @VinceMcMahon & I are TRENDING! We did it VINCE!!!”

Grace wrote that she was robbed and added, “I even busted out the lucha… should have just punched him in the dick [face with symbols over mouth emoji]”

Stay tuned for more. Below are several photos and videos from last night, along with Cardona’s tweets:

