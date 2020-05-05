Video: Matt Hardy Hypes His In-Ring Debut For AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Matt Hardy has released a promo hyping up his in-ring debut this Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite, as he’ll be teaming with Kenny Omega to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Matt also refers to himself as the “protector” of AEW.

