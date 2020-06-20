Video: Matt Riddle Debuts On Smackdown

Former WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his official SmackDown debut during tonight’s episode on FOX. Riddle was one of the interruptions to the Intercontinental Title Presentation segment for new champion AJ Styles, which opened the show. The crowd popped for Riddle and chanted “Bro!” as he came out to introduce himself to Styles. AJ said he knew exactly who Riddle was and taunted him for not wearing shoes. Riddle says while AJ is the face who runs the place, he’s here to be the bro that will run the show. This led to a brawl between the two until AJ was down on the floor, demanding a referee as the show went to commercial.

The match was about to begin as a title shot but Styles declared that Riddle would not receive a title shot because he had a “no shirt, no shoes, no title shot” policy. The roster from AJ’s presentation stayed around the ring during this match and Riddle had a run-in at one point with King Baron Corbin, who he’s been rumored to feud with. The finish saw AJ get mad at Daniel Bryan for giving advice to Riddle. AJ went for Bryan got was held back, which led to Riddle catching the Phenomenal Forearm into a Bro Derek for the non-title win. Riddle then celebrated with the roster after the match with some of them hoisting him in the air. There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans to go right into a Riddle vs. SmackDown feud, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Below are a few shots from tonight’s debut: