Video: Max Caster Makes Reference To WWE Releases On AEW Rampage

The November 5th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage opened with Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed and Max Caster cut a freestyle rap promo before the match. Caster referenced the WWE releases from November 4th when he mentioned Danielson’s father-in-law and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

Caster said the following:

“I’m gonna put ‘cha into poverty dawg ’cause I end careers quicker than your father-in-law!”