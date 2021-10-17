Video: Max Caster Takes Shots At WWE After AEW Dynamite Ends

After the October 16th 2021 edition of AEW Saturday Night Dynamite went off the air, Max Caster of The Acclaimed cut one of his freestyle rap promos in front of AEW President Tony Khan on the stage. Caster said the following:

“We’re trying to get live tonight but Tony Khan won’t book us on Dynamite. I’m tired of you always hating, we’ll beat you just like we beat NXT in the ratings.”

“And you know I rap way better than Top Dolla!”