Video: Meiko Satomura Wins NXT UK Women’s Championship From Kay Lee Ray

Today’s WWE NXT UK main event on Peacock/WWE Network saw Meiko Satomura defeat Kay Lee Ray to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

This is the first championship reign for Satomura, who is just the fourth Superstar to hold the NXT UK Women’s Championship. KLR held the championship for a record-setting 649 days after winning it from Toni Storm back on 8/31/2019 at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

The Forever Champion.

The Final Boss.

