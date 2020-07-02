Video: Mercedes Martinez Coming To NXT Next Week

As noted, Mercedes Martinez will return to WWE NXT TV during Night Two of the Great American Bash next Wednesday night. Below is the final “coming soon” vignette for the ring veteran and former Mae Young Classic competitor:
Kairi Sane Reportedly Has ‘Complicated’ Status In WWE
Fightful Select reports that Kairi Sane has a pretty complicated status in WWE. She’s been on the sidelines after her head injury in May...
Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Samoa Joe Doing Commentary
During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Samoa Joe talked about his role as a color commentator on WWE RAW: "I’ve had zero media aspirations....
Speculation On Renee Young’s WWE Future, Update On Lio Rush’s Post-WWE Future
Renee Young tweeted the last night, which some fans think indicates that she’s leaving WWE. She’ll be making her official announcement today (Wednesday, July...
Sting Asks Who Wants To Take A “Last Ride” With Him
Sting has fans speculating on his in-ring future after comments he made on Twitter tonight. He responded to a throwback photo showing him on...
Latest News On Walter’s WWE Status
WWE NXT UK Champion Walter has a guaranteed contract with WWE and the company has been wanting him to join the main roster, Dave...
