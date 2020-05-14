Video: Mick Foley Says Britt Baker Is The Greatest Wrestling Dentist Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted a video and gave praise to Dr. Britt Baker after AEW Dynamite on TNT last night.

“Hey this is Mick Foley with an important declaration to make,” Foley said. “It is after great thought and mental tribulation that I have come to the conclusion and would like to share my opinion that Dr. Britt Baker is the greatest wrestling dentist of all time. I say this with all due respect to Isaac Yankem (Kane) and the entire town of Decatur, Illinois, but given her moveset, her persona, and her use of The Mandible Claw, I believe that Britt Baker is not only the greatest wrestling dentist of all time, but she is in fact the Bret Hart of wrestling dentists. She is the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be, and I hope that Dr. Baker will take that declaration into consideration when at a certain date and time yet to be determined, she perfects the Foley smile. Have a nice day!”

Foley captioned his video with, “Feelings may be hurt. Feathers may get ruffled. But this needs to be said.”

NXT Champion Adam Cole, Baker’s boyfriend, responded to Foley and wrote, “Couldn’t agree more Mick! @RealMickFoley @RealBrittBaker”

Foley wrote back, “There’s a phrase I think of when someone’s character is firing on all cylinders: that person ‘has got it going on!’ @RealBrittBaker DEFINITELY has got it going on!”

AEW also re-tweeted Foley’s video.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Baker work a Fatal 4 Way with winner Hikari Shida, Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford. Baker had Statlander in a submission on the outside of the ring while Shida pinned Ford. Baker vs. Statlander was then made official for AEW Double Or Nothing on May 23.

You can see Foley’s full video below, along with the related tweets from AEW and Cole:

Feelings may be hurt. Feathers may get ruffled. But this needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/0SPxbJbnya — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 14, 2020