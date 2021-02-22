Video: “Miz & Mrs.” Returning To USA Network In April

WWE has announced that the second half of season two of Miz & Mrs. will return to the USA Network on Monday, April 12.

The show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET. These new episodes will follow new WWE Champion The Miz and Maryse as they celebrate their anniversary, have a pregnancy scare, get their mothers into dating, and more.

Below is a new trailer for the return of the show, along with WWE’s announcement: