Video: MJF, Adam Cole & FTR Have Pizza Party After AEW Collision Goes Off The Air

When AEW Collision ended on TNT on Saturday night, the action kept going inside the jam-packed XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

After the show went off the air on TNT, MJF offered high praise for AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR, noting he regretted ending The Pinnacle stable he had with them due to his own arrogance.

“At the time, I was too arrogant to realize how great FTR is,” said MJF during the post-show promo segment. “I’m a New York yuppie, you’re real Southern, right? You hit hard, I do eye pokes. I’m old money, you’re new money, but if there’s one thing that I can say we have in common is that we love professional wrestling.”

MJF continued, “And tonight, whether it means anything to you or now, the AEW World Champion wanted to say, it is apparent — you two are the best tag team in the world.”

From there, “The Devil” suggested that the two teams “celebrate their differences” and their “similarities” by enjoying the “world-famous” pizza in Hartford, CT.

The AEW World Champion then proceeded to lead the AEW fans in attendance in a “bring out the pizza” chant, which prompted an AEW official to emerge from the backstage area with a pizza.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler decided to add to the fun with a contribution of their own, a bottle of tequila and some cups for a celebratory post-show drink.

AEW released the footage of the post-show promo segment featuring MJF, Adam Cole and FTR. Check out the complete video via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.