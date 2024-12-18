Video: MJF Impresses Fans With 920-Pound Squat Ahead Of AEW Worlds End

MJF is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring against Adam Cole at AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28, 2024. The event will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

This will be MJF’s first match since Full Gear, where he defeated Roderick Strong. Following his recovery from an earlier injury, MJF has only wrestled a select few matches this year, focusing primarily on pre-taped promos as he juggled his wrestling career with filming Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

Ahead of the match, MJF shared a jaw-dropping video on Twitter/X, showcasing a staggering 920-pound squat workout. He humorously captioned the clip:

“920. Gee wiz I sure do hope I’ll be able to hang in there with Adam Cole at Worlds End.”

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion will address the match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, building further anticipation for the showdown. Fans are eager to see how MJF fares against Cole in this high-stakes encounter.