Video: Mojo Rawley Takes CoronaVirus Test At The WWE PC

Mojo Rawley took to Twitter today to confirm that there is COVID-19 testing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

“Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week! I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED,” he wrote.

As noted, WWE nixed today’s TV tapings to hold the coronavirus testing after a WWE NXT developmental talent recently tested positive for the virus. The plan for today was to test all talent, production workers and other employees. WWE is expected to resume TV tapings on Wednesday at the Performance Center. Stay tuned for updates.