Video: Montez Ford Speaks After Returning On SmackDown

Last night’s SmackDown from Tampa saw The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, defeat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a fairly short match. This was Ford’s first match since defeating Chad Gable by DQ on the June 11 SmackDown show.

It had been reported on June 25 that Ford underwent a voluntary surgery that was not related to an injury. He was not expected to be out of the ring for long, and the absence was blamed on the beatdown he took from Otis on the June 11 SmackDown. Ford’s wife, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, noted on The Bump the next week that Ford was at home recovering from rib injuries.

Dawkins worked two singles matches while Ford was away. He lost to Otis on the July 2 SmackDown episode, and then defeated Gable on the July 23 show. Ford was at ringside only for the July 23 match, which was held at the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami.

As seen below, Megan Morant interviews The Street Profits after SmackDown and they declared that they are officially back. Morant asked how it felt to be back together in the ring.

“Pretty good,” Ford sang after Dawkins spoke. “Cause we back, and we’re still all about them four words, ain’t nothing changed. Because we… it’s been a minute. Because… We. Want. The. Smoke!”