Video: Moose Calls Out AEW/WWE Wrestlers In Promo On Impact

New Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose opened last night’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact with a promo where he took shots at WWE and AEW. Moose called out champions from other promotions, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, WWE Champion Big E and The New Day, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

“It doesn’t matter how elite you are, it doesn’t matter what tribe you’re chief to, it doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, the man… hell, you can add a new day to the week – I’m still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling,” he said.

Moose tweeted on the promo and wrote, “They’re all legendary artists……… I’m just the Greatest Champion in all of Professional Wrestling”

You can see Moose’s full promo below: