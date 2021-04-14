Video: More From The Women’s Champions Segment On NXT, Triple H Joins Photoshoot

Triple H took to Twitter after last night’s big women’s division reunion on WWE NXT and commented on being proud of the three champion Superstars. As noted, NXT featured a segment where new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair all reunited in the ring to celebrate their title wins at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” and WrestleMania 37. This is the same segment where Taya Valkyrie debuted as Franky Monet.

Triple H commented on the Belair and Ripley coming back home for the night.

“No matter how far you go… … you can always come home. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #Proud,” he wrote.

Triple H also joined the champions for their post-show backstage photo shoot. He tweeted a photo from the shoot and wrote, “#WeAreNXT Forever. #Proud #WWENXT”

Belair tweeted after the segment and wrote, “I am tooooooooooo happy lol [grinning face emoji] No better way to do this!!! In @WWENXT with @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE! …And it Begins!!!!”

During the segment a throwback photo of the champions together during the early days of their NXT careers was shown on the big screen. That photo went viral earlier this week, and can be seen below. Also below are related tweets from Triple H and Belair, plus the post-show photo shoot video with Ripley, Belair and Gonzalez reflecting on their special week:

This makes me so happy! https://t.co/SYxxvUzjqR — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021

This is EVERYTHING.

Thank you🖤 https://t.co/7M5U8KB3Un — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021