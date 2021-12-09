Video: Moustache Mountain Wins The NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Moustache Mountain are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT UK episode saw Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeat Pretty Deadly’s Sam Stokcer and Lewis Howley to become the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

This is the first-ever NXT UK title reign for Bate and Seven together. Pretty Deadly held the title for 287 recognized days after defeating Gallus for the straps back on February 25 of this year. With today’s title win, Bate became the first-ever NXT UK Triple Crown Champion. He previously held the NXT UK Title, becoming the inaugural champion in January 2017 and holding the title for 125 days, and the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title, which he held earlier this year for 160 days.

It’s interesting to note that Stoker and Howley have only worked title defenses since defeating Gallus’ Wolfgang and Mark Coffey back in late February. They retained over Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams on April 1, over Jack Starz and Nathan Frazer on June 3, over Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews on July 22, over Moustache Mountain on August 19, and over Joe and Mark Coffey on September 16. Bate and Seven earned their title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Starz and Dave Mastiff, Carter and Smith, and T-Bone and Primate on the November 11 NXT UK episode.

As seen in the post-show video below, Bate and Seven said they will address the NXT UK Universe next Thursday.