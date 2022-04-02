Video: MSK Win The NXT Tag Team Championship At Stand And Deliver

MSK are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Nash Carter and Wes Lee win a Triple Threat to become the new champions, defeating The Creed Brothers and the former champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

This is the second title run for MSK. Imperium won the titles back on October 26 at NXT Halloween Havoc, by defeating MSK. They held the straps for 158 recognized days.

MSK becomes the new champions what’s your thoughts on this decision. pic.twitter.com/05c0ban3AC — Sameeha (@legitlynch) April 2, 2022

MSK now join FTR, Imperium, and the Undisputed Era as the fourth tag team to have at least 2 NXT Tag Team Title reigns.#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/jWDAUYoVyd — hybrid ❦ #RIPScottHall (@TheBadGuyEnigma) April 2, 2022