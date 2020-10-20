Video: Mustafa Ali Says He Was The SmackDown Hacker

Mustafa Ali has revealed himself to be the mystery hacker from WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s RAW season premiere episode opened with Alexa Bliss introducing “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the middle of the ring. They stood together until RETRIBUTION surrounded them. The Fiend and Bliss stood there unfazed and continued to stare straight ahead until the lights went out and they disappeared, leaving RETRIBUTION alone in the ring. The Hurt Business then came down for the opening eight-man tag team match, which saw The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) defeat RETRIBUTION (Ali, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack) when Lashley made T-BAR submit to the Hurt Lock. After the eight-man match, The Hurt Business watched from ringside as The Fiend returned to the ring and took out Ali, T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack by himself. The segment ended with T-BAR taking Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring.

RETRIBUTION later appeared in a backstage segment where leader Ali revealed that he was behind the SmackDown mystery hacker angle from earlier in the summer, which was dropped out of nowhere. Ali was heavily rumored to be the man behind he gimmick before it was dropped. Ali talked about how he can make chaos with just a cell phone, a secret and one click, with that he can make anyone’s world come crumbling down. He said while sitting at home earlier this year, because WWE doesn’t know how to make money off someone with his name, he watched every corrupt Superstar and learned all of their “pathetic little secrets.” He confessed to being the mystery SmackDown hacker and said he did it because he wanted the world to know that this sick place, WWE, is infecting everyone with greed and corruption. He went on and said because of that, good and talented individuals, like the members of RETRIBUTION, are being forgotten and abandoned, while their dreams are being left to die. Ali said he found those individuals, united them and promised them that their truths will be heard. He then warned that anyone who tries to stop the truth from being heard will be shut down by RETRIBUTION, whether it’s The Fiend, The Hurt Business or anyone else on RAW. There’s no word yet on where WWE will go next with the RETRIBUTION storyline now that they lost clean to The Hurt Business on tonight’s RAW, and then were taken out by The Fiend working alone. You can see several shots from tonight’s angle on the RAW season premiere below: