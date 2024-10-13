Video: MVP, Shelton Benjamin Confront Lio Rush After AEW WrestleDream

By
Matt Boone
-

Lio Rush has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Rush confirmed the news in a digital exclusive interview backstage at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

He was then approached by MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who asked if he was available on Wednesday, to which he said he was.

We will find out more on AEW Dynamite this week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR