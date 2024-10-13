Video: MVP, Shelton Benjamin Confront Lio Rush After AEW WrestleDream

Lio Rush has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Rush confirmed the news in a digital exclusive interview backstage at AEW WrestleDream 2024.
He was then approached by MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who asked if he was available on Wednesday, to which he said he was.
We will find out more on AEW Dynamite this week.
Exclusive @IamLioRush confirms that he is once again #AllElite to @AliciaAtout, and than quickly finds himself interrupted by @The305MVP & @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/ei7APP2065
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024