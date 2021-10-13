Video: Mystery Man To Debut At NXT Halloween Havoc

A new dark character is set to debut in WWE NXT 2.0 at the Halloween Havoc special on Wednesday, October 26.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a teaser vignette for the new mystery Superstar to debut at Halloween Havoc. The video featured a person digging into the ground with a shovel, as seen below.

“I will bury the past so I can start again,” the person said.

There’s no word on who the new vignette is for, but speculation on social media tonight is that this could be some sort of dark gimmick change for Elias. We last saw Elias on RAW earlier in the summer, burning and burying his old gimmick and teasing a new character, but we haven’t seen anything from Elias on RAW since late August.