Video: Naomi And Sasha Banks Win The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sasha Banks and Naomi are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night Two event saw Banks and Naomi win a Fatal 4 Way to capture the titles. The match also featured Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and the former champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. Banks and Naomi hit a double team move to Carmella for the win.

This is the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles reign for Banks and Naomi together. Carmella and Vega won the titles back on the November 22 edition of RAW by defeating Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. They held the titles for 131 recognized days.

