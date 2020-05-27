Video: New Ad For Chris Jericho’s Third “Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager At Sea” Cruise

Below is a new advertisement for Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager At Sea Triple Whammy” cruise.
The ship will sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island from 2/1/2021 through 2/5/2021. Tickets can be bought on the chrisjerichocruise.com presale now. Here is the current lineup with many more to be announced:
-Master of Ceremonies: Chris Jericho
-Guest Cruise Director: Candice Michelle
-Host: Comedian Brad Williams
-Musical Acts: Stryper, Fozzy
-Special guests: Ted Dibiase Sr, Bully Ray Dudley, Jim Duggan
-Plus AEW wrestling matches, & more
📣 #JerichoCruise is back and better than ever! Join @IAmJericho @AEWrestling @MDMTedDiBiase @OfficialHacksaw @bullyray5150 & more on the ultimate wrestling vacation in 2021. Learn more about payment plans & how to receive a FREE beverage package! https://t.co/L2oKsSqm9V today! pic.twitter.com/B4NPC2PpfO
— Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) May 27, 2020