Video: New AEW Women’s Championship Design Revealed On Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a celebration for Hikaru Shida’s one year as AEW Women’s World Champion. Tony Schiavone introduced Shida to be honored, and then she was presented with the new championship belt, which is a bit larger in size with some added bling.

Shida cut a promo and said the title is for the fans. She was then interrupted by Britt Baker, who she will face at Double Or Nothing on Sunday. Baker cut a promo and said she will be the face of a whole new era after she beats Shida on Sunday, adding that the previous era was all about 3:16, but this new era will be all about D.M.D.

Shida became the third AEW Women’s World Champion in history by defeating Nyla Rose in a No DQ match back at Double Or Nothing 2020 on May 23 of last year.

Here are a few shots of the new championship belt-

I really like the new Title design alot. I wonder what @Simply_c_ok has to say about this and Shida's being the longest reigning AEW Women's champion#AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/2h5c3OVfMv pic.twitter.com/AplxOVgaq2 — Steve Fall (@SteveFallTV) May 29, 2021