– A new vignette for Bianca Belair aired on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season two premiere. Belair was drafted to the blue brand in the 2020 WWE Draft this past week. There’s no word yet on when Belair will make her blue brand in-ring debut, but she was praised by Triple H on tonight’s SmackDown Kickoff pre-show, and then by Corey Graves on the main SmackDown broadcast.

You can see the new vignette for Belair below: