Video: New Cryptic Teaser Airs On WWE RAW For Penta El Zero Miedo

Monday night’s Netflix debut episode of WWE RAW featured a fourth cryptic teaser video that caught the attention of fans. The footage showed the dramatic reveal of the number “zero” with a slash through it, other symbols, a distinctive face design, and the word “Penta.”

For weeks, it has been speculated that former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is the wrestler behind the teasers and will soon make his WWE debut.

Penta, known for his signature “Cero Miedo” (Zero Fear) catchphrase, parted ways with All Elite Wrestling this past month. Penta, a widely known and recognized figure in wrestling, has long been rumored to be on WWE’s radar.

Penta is rumored to be making his in-ring debut with WWE on next week’s episode of RAW with American Made’s Chad Gable.